Franklin fire eases as Dick Van Dyke details terrifying close call with inferno

Malibu, California - Cooler weather and diminishing winds on Thursday were easing the battle against the huge Franklin fire that has been tormenting Malibu for days.

About 30% of the wildfire fire has been successfully contained due to a large-scale firefighting operation, authorities said. Many areas had been evacuated since the flames broke out on Monday, but now some residents in certain areas have been able to return home.

Among those fleeing their homes were stars such as Cher, Jane Seymour, Mira Sorvino, Mark Hamill, and Dick Van Dyke.

Van Dyke, who celebrates his 99th birthday on Friday, wrote on Facebook that he and his wife had taken their pets to safety. He told the Today Show on Thursday that he had seen the wall of flames coming over a hill towards their house, and had attempted to connect a hose, but collapsed from exhaustion.

Neighbors then helped him into his car. The actor, who starred in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, returned with his wife to their house, which was not damaged.

The major fire, whose cause is to date unknown, had at one point spread over an area of 4,000 acres. More than 1,700 firefighters were involved at times in battling the flames. The initial tally indicates that nine buildings were burnt down and six other houses were damaged. However, these numbers could rise, according to the fire department.