Franklin Fire: Thousands flee as Malibu blaze continues to grow

Malibu, California - A wildfire burning through Malibu that has sent thousands of people fleeing for safety, including Hollywood celebrities, forged west on Wednesday as firefighters battled to save homes from the blaze.

At least seven properties are known to have been destroyed in one of California's most exclusive communities as powerful winds pushed flames through steep canyons.

Around 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) have been charred by the Franklin Fire since it erupted late Monday in the hills above Pepperdine University, where staff corralled students in fire-resistant buildings to ride out the danger in scenes that were captured on cellphone cameras.

Firefighters had been able to get a measure of containment by Wednesday morning, Los Angeles County fire chief Anthony Marrone told reporters, with the eastern and northern flanks of the fire slowing, but he cautioned that the area was not out of danger, with the western front growing overnight.

"Weather conditions, including strong winds and low humidity, will be closely monitored today as they will play a critical role in fire behavior," he told reporters.

Marrone said a Red Flag Warning – an alert about strong winds issued by meteorologists – was expected to remain in place for much of the day.

"The entire fire area remains under threat as long as these red flag weather conditions persist," he said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said around 20,000 people had been ordered or advised to leave their homes, with the first evacuations beginning when his deputies went door-to-door in the moments after the blaze broke out.