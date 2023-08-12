Hawaii wildfire death toll climbs as probe into handling ignites

Lahaina, Hawaii - Hawaii's chief legal officer said Friday she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.

Burned cars and destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. © PAULA RAMON / AFP

The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time – with most finding their homes reduced to ashes after the wildfires, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.



"Where is the government? Where are they?" said a man who did not want to be named. "This is insane. We can't move freely, we don't get the support, now we've heard about looting."

Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would examine "critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week."

She added that her department would make the findings public.

Late Friday, Maui County officials revised the death toll to 80, adding that 1,418 people were in emergency evacuation shelters.

The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.

Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists have said global warming caused by carbon emissions is contributing to the extreme weather.