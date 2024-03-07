Smokehouse Creek fire: Power company admits to potential responsibility

Houston, Texas - A power company admitted Thursday that its equipment may have sparked the largest wildfire in Texas' history.

Power company Xcel has admitted potential responsibility in the Texas wildfire that has killed at least two. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Xcel – the parent of Southwest Public Service Company, which provides electricity to part of the state – said it was working with officials investigating the cause of the blaze that charred more than a million acres.

"Based on currently available information, Xcel Energy acknowledges that its facilities appear to have been involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire," the company said.

Hundreds of homes are thought to have been destroyed in the fire, which is known to have killed at least two people and over 3,000 farm animals.

Xcel, which is facing at least one lawsuit, denied its equipment was improperly maintained.

"However, we encourage people who had property destroyed by, or livestock lost in, the Smokehouse Creek fire to submit a claim to Xcel Energy through our claims process," the statement said.

The Washington Post reported the admission came after it saw evidence the grid in Texas was under stress in the hours before the blaze broke out in strong winds on February 26.