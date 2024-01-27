Maui fires: Hundredth victim identified in Lahaina

Lahaina, Hawaii - A 100th victim has been identified from the fire that ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui over the summer, police said Friday.

Lydia Coloma (70) was initially listed on a tally of missing persons that has since dwindled to just a handful of individuals.

The August 8 fire largely destroyed the city of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Among the charred debris and buildings reduced to ashes, the search for and identification of human remains has been difficult, often requiring DNA samples from living relatives of those listed as missing.

The death toll from the fire has fluctuated, rising above 100 and then falling to 97 in September.

But as people have died of injuries and new bodies have been discovered, the tally has once again hit the grim milestone of 100.