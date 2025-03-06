108-year-old woman breaks world record as oldest female barber

Nakagawa, Japan - The 108-year-old Japanese woman Shitsui Hakoishi has achieved a Guinness World Record as the oldest female barber.

In a ceremony in her hometown of Nakagawa in eastern Japan on Wednesday, representatives from Guinness World Records presented her with a certificate as the world's oldest female barber at 108 years and 115 days.

Guinness recognizes both male and female barbers.

Anthony Mancinelli of the US, the oldest male barber, died after his 2018 certification aged 107.

Hakoishi is now the sole record holder.

The hairdresser was reportedly born on November 10, 1916, and passed her barber's exam at the age of 22.

She married a colleague, and they opened a store together.

However, this was all destroyed during World War II when her husband was killed.

"I've been fully committed to this job ever since I started," she told an interviewer in 2024.

"Things were difficult when I first started, but from the day I started, I resolved to remain fully committed to this path without losing my way."