Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2025: Singing TikTok family stuns viewers with heartfelt song

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikTok family melts hearts with a stunning performance of Phil Collins' hit song You'll Be in My Heart.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip shared by @matandsavannashaw on TikTok, the mother, father, and daughter trio transform their kitchen into a stage.

As the iconic Tarzan ballad plays, their pitch-perfect harmonies fill the room – leaving viewers absolutely obsessed.

One viewer couldn't help but write, "This is hands down the best cover of this song I've ever heard! WOW!"

Check it out:

This family's iconic rendition of Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" has TikTok viewers in love!
This family's iconic rendition of Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" has TikTok viewers in love!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matandsavanna
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash! Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up! Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!
Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project! Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2025: Cat tries to join in on owner's home DIY project!
Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food! Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matandsavanna

More on Viral Video of the Day: