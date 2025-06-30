Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2025: Singing TikTok family stuns viewers with heartfelt song
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikTok family melts hearts with a stunning performance of Phil Collins' hit song You'll Be in My Heart.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip shared by @matandsavannashaw on TikTok, the mother, father, and daughter trio transform their kitchen into a stage.
As the iconic Tarzan ballad plays, their pitch-perfect harmonies fill the room – leaving viewers absolutely obsessed.
One viewer couldn't help but write, "This is hands down the best cover of this song I've ever heard! WOW!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matandsavanna