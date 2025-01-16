21-year-old Norwegian woman becomes youngest person to reach South Pole alone

Oslo, Norway - A 21-year-old Norwegian woman recently became the youngest person to ski alone and without assistance to the South Pole, only to find it "a little ugly" due to mankind's presence, she said Tuesday.

21-year-old Karen Kylleso recently became the youngest person to ski alone and without assistance to the South Pole. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@friluftsjenta

Karen Kylleso completed the feat late Monday, 114 years after fellow Norwegian and polar explorer Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole.

Born on May 9, 2003, she covered 702 miles in 54 days.

"It's both fantastic and a bit strange," she told Norwegian television channel TV2.

"I of course feel a sense of accomplishment and happiness, but I have to admit it's also a bit bizarre to leave this bubble that I've been in for the past two months," she said.

The young Scandinavian dethroned Pierre Hedan of France, who, according to Guinness World Records, held the record for being the youngest person to reach the South Pole, solo and unassisted, at the age of 26.

He set the record on January 7, 2024.

Kylleso, who is nearly five feet tall and weighs 106 pounds, pulled a sled twice her weight in her bid to reach the pole.

She arrived late on Monday night in temperatures of around -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I actually found it a little ugly when I got here," she told TV2.

"After 54 days of beautiful nature, you arrive and there are buildings, machines. It just looks really out of place here," she said, referring to the US Amundsen-Scott research base.