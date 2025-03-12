Real life teen wolf: Teenager with rare disease wins world record for "hairiest face"

Nandleta, India - Lalit Patidar is one of 50 people worldwide known to have a condition called hypertrichosis, aka "werewolf syndrome." Here's how he won a World Record for the rare medical phenomenon!

Lalit Patidar is one of 50 people worldwide known to have a condition called hypertrichosis, aka "werewolf syndrome." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lalitpatidar520

As you might have guessed, those born with hypertrichosis experience excessive hair growth on various parts of the body.

In Lalit's case, this mainly affects the face, which is 95% covered with hair.

The teenager has now even landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for "hairiest face on a person (male)" with experts finding that Lalit has 201.72 hairs per square centimeter.

Lalit has faced hardship because of his condition, however, noting that people often judge him before they get to know him – especially in the case of other kids at school.

"They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them," the 18-year-old told the record book.

"It was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside."