What is the world's longest female mullet?

By Evan Williams

Knoxville, Tennessee - Mullets are back in fashion and, no matter your views on the style, you can't deny the sheer majesty of the world record holder for longest female mullet! Here's everything you need to know about the best party at the back you've ever seen!

Tami Manis has the longest female mullet in the world, but does she have the longest ever? Whether you're pro-mullet or anti-mullet, you can't deny that they've been making a comeback. But while you might see some decent efforts in everyday life, none of them can possibly compare to what one Tennessee woman boasts. It's time to recognize a true hairstyle hero who has achieved something no one else has. TAG24 takes a look at the world record holder for the world's longest female mullet!



What is the longest female mullet in the world?

Tami Manis from Knoxville, Tennessee has recently been awarded for having the longest female mullet in the world. The record, handed down by Guinness World Records themselves, acknowledges her extraordinary hair as being a remarkable achievement for the 58-year-old. Measuring in at an insane five feet and eight inches, Manis' hair stretches all the way down to her feet, and is a well organized collection of rippling curls and wispy ends. Astonishingly, the last time she had a hair cut was way back on February 9, 1990. She calls this her mullet's "birthday." As a result, the mullet that this enthusiast wears is literally a relic of its time, and could even be considered a historical artifact if you truly stretch the boundaries of logic. It's an iconic mullet, as well, as Tami admits to being noticed and remembered specifically for her hair. "The weirdest thing I find is that people remember me from years ago," she told Guinness World Records. "I've had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I've kept the same hairstyle."

Why did she grow the world's longest female mullet?

Tami decided to grow the world's longest mullet after chopping it off in 1989, and quickly realizing the mistake she'd made. She originally started growing a mullet in the early '80s, after her barber informed her that rattails were (quite rightfully) absolutely awful, and not a style you'd wish on anyone. "I've just kept the hairstyle," said Tami, speaking of her decision to grow a mullet again after her 1989 mistake. "I've been blessed that my hair grows and now it's the world's longest mullet and I'm very happy with it." The decision does have its drawbacks, though. Her mullet is genuinely longer than she is tall, so it needs to stay braided to keep it from dragging along the ground. As a result, the care process is a long and arduous one. She washes it once a week, gets it braided by a friend, and then leaves it that way until it's in need of another wash. All that being said, despite not showing off its length when out and about, she still thinks that it's an impressive mullet even when braided. She also seems to have no regrets, and even says that she feels "fortunate" that her mullet is so long. It's not a surprise – she did earn a world record! "I'm very fortunate that my hair has grown... Most of the time people around me know that it's braided and it's still very long and impressive at that point."

