When a burp gets so loud that it could shatter glass, it should be considered a rousing success. What was the world's loudest burp and how loud did it get?

By Evan Williams

Even your best effort would be put to shame by the burp that shook the world! The loudest burp ever recorded was a truly extraordinary feat, and one that came as a bit of a shock to the person responsible.

Who let out the loudest burp in the world and how did they do it? © Collage: 123RF/Tverdohlib/Deagreez/Whiteshoes91 Everyone's let one loose a few times, shaking the walls of their childhood classroom and creating a tidal wave of raucous laughter. There are few things funnier than a rambunctious rift. But one particular burp truly rocked the world in an unbelievable way. So, who can boast about letting out the mother of all burps? We take a look at the world record holder for the largest belch ever recorded and measured – and yes, that's a thing!

What was the loudest burp ever?

On the 29th of July 2021, Neville Sharp made history. Sounding out at a whopping 112.4 decibels, Sharp's burp has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the loudest burp in the history of mankind. Louder than an electric drill, or even a trombone, the world's loudest burp can, without a shadow of a doubt, be put on the list of humanities greatest achievements. The world record attempt was completed in Darwin, the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory. Breaking a previous record that had stood for more than a decade, Sharp's burp was the culmination of years of training from his older sister Sandie, who got him belching like a champ since age six. Speaking to Guinness World Records, Neville explained that the primary reason he went for the record is so that he could describe himself as a world record holder. His second reason for the attempt was everything to do with national rivalry. "My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record," Neville Sharp quipped. "The secondary reason was because the world record has been held by an Englishman for over 10 years."

Loudest female burp ever recorded

It's now time to move a bit further forward in time, to earlier this year when Kimberly "Kimycola" Winter made history for the loudest burp ever recorded from a woman. At an insane 107.3 decibels, Guinness World Records eagerly handed Winter her world record for the loudest female burp, and even published a pretty hilarious video to go along with it. Kimberly prepares a little differently for her magnificent murmurs, explaining that she simply takes a deep breath in and tries to manipulate it into something that is "monstrous and magical". As a result, it is quite clear that she uses the standard burp-on-command method that we describe below. "I prepared for the world record attempt by simply just taking notes, eating different combinations, drinking different drinks, just seeing what was going to make me burp the loudest," she explained. "And then simply I used that same trick on the radio to break the record." In 2023, Kimberly Winter ate a big breakfast and gathered in the iHeartRadio station, where she broke the record live on-air on the Elliot in the Morning show. At 107.3 decibels, she broke a record that stood for more than 14 years.

How to burp loud