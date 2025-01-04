World's oldest living person dies aged 116 in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - The world's oldest living person , Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, has died aged 116, her home city of Ashiya announced on Saturday.

This handout file photo taken on May 23, 2024 and provided to AFP on August 22, 2024 by the Ashiya City government shows Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka as she celebrates her 116th birthday, in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo prefecture. © Handout / Courtesy of Ashiya City / AFP

Itooka, who had four children and five grandchildren, died on December 29 at a nursing home where she resided since 2019, the southern city's mayor said in a statement.

She was born on May 23, 1908, in the commercial hub of Osaka, near Ashiya – four months before the Ford Model T was launched in the US.

Itooka was recognized as the oldest person in the world after the August 2024 death of Spain's Maria Branyas Morera at age 117.

"Ms Itooka gave us courage and hope through her long life," Ashiya's 27-year-old mayor Ryosuke Takashima said in the statement.

"We thank her for it."

Itooka, who was one of three siblings, lived through world wars and pandemics as well as technological breakthroughs.

As a student, she played volleyball.

In her older age, Itooka enjoyed bananas and Calpis, a milky soft drink popular in Japan, according to the mayor's statement.

Women typically enjoy longevity in Japan, but the country is facing a worsening demographic crisis as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labor force to pay for it.