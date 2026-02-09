Cuba takes urgent measures to address energy crisis amid devastating US oil embargo

Havana, Cuba - The Cuban government on Friday announced emergency measures to address a crippling energy crisis worsened by US sanctions, including the adoption of a four-day work week for state-owned companies and fuel sale restrictions.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks during a press conference in Havana on February 4, 2026. © HANDOUT / CUBA TV / AFP

Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga blamed Washington for the crisis, telling Cuban television the government would "implement a series of decisions, first and foremost to guarantee the vitality of our country and essential services, without giving up on development."

"Fuel will be used to protect essential services for the population and indispensable economic activities," he said.

Among the new measures are the reduction of the working week in state-owned companies to four days, from Monday to Thursday; restrictions on fuel sales; a reduction in bus and train services between provinces; and the closure of certain tourist establishments.

School days will also be made shorter, and universities will reduce the requirement of in-person attendance.

These measures are intended to save fuel in order to promote "food and electricity production" and enable "the preservation of fundamental activities that generate foreign currency," said Perez-Oliva Fraga.

The island of 9.6 million inhabitants, under US economic embargo since 1962, has been mired in a severe economic crisis for six years.

Washington has increased pressure on its communist government in recent weeks.

The US cut off oil deliveries from Havana's key ally Venezuela following its ouster of President Nicolas Maduro in early January.

US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order last week allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

Trump said that Mexico, which has been supplying Cuba with oil since 2023, would stop doing so – under threat of US tariffs.