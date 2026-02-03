Iran president says US talks will proceed within "national interests" after Trump threats

Tehran, Iran - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of nuclear talks with the US, after his counterpart Donald Trump threatened "bad things" if no deal was reached.

President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that he has ordered the start of negotiations with the US, emphasizing they will be within Iran's "national interests." © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists – one free from threats and unreasonable expectations – to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

The talks will be held "within the framework of our national interests", he said.

Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following Iranian authorities' deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month.

Trump has said he remains hopeful that Washington will "work something out" with Iran, but warned on Monday that "bad things would happen" if no deal is reached.

Tehran has insisted it wants diplomacy while vowing an unbridled response to any aggression.

It has repeatedly stressed that talks should remain focused solely on the nuclear issue, rejecting negotiations over its missile program or defense capabilities.

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a nuclear deal with the US was achievable.

"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons," he said.

"So if that is the case, I am confident that we can achieve a deal," he added.