US strike on alleged drug boat kills two in Pacific as overall death toll rises to staggering number

Washington DC - The US military said on Thursday it killed two alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific , bringing the death toll from Washington's campaign to at least 128.

This screen grab from a video posted on the X account of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on Thursday, shows a vessel being struck at the direction of Commander General Francis Donovan while allegedly transiting along narco-trafficking routes in international waters. © HANDOUT / US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela.

However, administration officials have provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations that have expanded from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command said in a post on X on Thursday.

"No U.S. military forces were harmed" in the operation, the post added.