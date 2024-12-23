Matt Gaetz files last minute lawsuit to block release of "severe and irreversible" House Ethics report
Washington DC - Former Representative Matt Gaetz is now suing the House Ethics Committee to block them from releasing a damning report regarding his past misconduct.
The committee on Monday released the findings of their three-year probe, which abruptly ended last month when Gaetz resigned from Congress after president-elect Donald Trump tried to appoint him Attorney General.
Early Monday morning, Gaetz and his attorneys filed a suit against the committee and its chair, Republican Rep. Michael Guest, requesting that a judge issue an emergency order blocking the report's release.
The suit argues that now that Gaetz is a "private citizen," releasing the report, which contains "untruthful and defamatory information," would violate the committee's rules.
"The Committee's apparent intention to release its report after explicitly acknowledging it lacks jurisdiction over former members, its failure to follow constitutional notions of due process, and failure to adhere to its own procedural rules and precedent represents an unprecedented overreach that threatens fundamental constitutional rights and established procedural protections," the suit states.
The suit goes also argues that the "media coverage would be immediate and widespread," which would "significantly damage plaintiff's standing and reputation in the community."
Matt Gaetz reacts to the release of the House Ethics report
On Monday morning, the media began leaking details of the report ahead of its release, which confirmed the committee found that Gaetz had paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions during his time as a congressman, including one incident involving a 17-year-old.
Gaetz has been sharing snippets of the report on X while continuing to deny the allegations. In one post, he claimed he was "dating" the girls in the report that he gave "funds" to, and took issue with the term "prostitution" being used to describe them.
"There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses," Gaetz wrote.
The report comes as Gaetz recently scored a job as the anchor of his own show on One America News, and has floated the idea of running for a Florida Senate seat.
