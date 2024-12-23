Matt Gaetz files last minute lawsuit to block release of "severe and irreversible" House Ethics report

Washington DC - Former Representative Matt Gaetz is now suing the House Ethics Committee to block them from releasing a damning report regarding his past misconduct.

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz recently filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the release of a House Ethics Committee probe into his alleged misconduct. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The committee on Monday released the findings of their three-year probe, which abruptly ended last month when Gaetz resigned from Congress after president-elect Donald Trump tried to appoint him Attorney General.

Early Monday morning, Gaetz and his attorneys filed a suit against the committee and its chair, Republican Rep. Michael Guest, requesting that a judge issue an emergency order blocking the report's release.

The suit argues that now that Gaetz is a "private citizen," releasing the report, which contains "untruthful and defamatory information," would violate the committee's rules.

"The Committee's apparent intention to release its report after explicitly acknowledging it lacks jurisdiction over former members, its failure to follow constitutional notions of due process, and failure to adhere to its own procedural rules and precedent represents an unprecedented overreach that threatens fundamental constitutional rights and established procedural protections," the suit states.

The suit goes also argues that the "media coverage would be immediate and widespread," which would "significantly damage plaintiff's standing and reputation in the community."