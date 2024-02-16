Matt Gaetz probe witness details damning secret sex parties

Washington DC - A witness involved in the House Ethics Committee's recently revived sex trafficking probe into Rep Matt Gaetz has come forth with damning new allegations against the congressman .

As the House Ethics Committee continues their probe into Representative Matt Gaetz, a witness has come forth with allegations of wild sex parties. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier this week, it was reported the committee had obtained evidence which included text messages between Gaetz and an unidentified woman, that seemed to show the politician inviting her on a private flight with "an adventurous group" to the Florida Keys.

An attorney for the woman recently spoke with The Daily Beast, and revealed their client had previously testified in the Department of Justice's inquiry that she had sex with Gaetz at a wild party she was paid to attend.

"She told them that she and lots of girls were provided all kinds of controlled substances at these parties," the attorney said.

"The availability of vast amounts of alcohol and controlled substances gave rise to the lack of control of the hormonal imperative, which inspired people to engage in intimate behavior that may or may not have been because they were financially remunerated."

The unidentified woman was allegedly paid money on numerous occasions by Joel Greenberg, a former friend of Gaetz who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for charges including sex trafficking, to participate in such parties where she would have consensual sex with his colleagues.