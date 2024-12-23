Matt Gaetz: Draft of ethics report reveals shocking sex and drug allegations
Washington DC - Damning new details of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into former congressman Matt Gaetz have been revealed ahead of the release of the full report.
On Monday, CNN shared details from a review of the final draft of the report, which found that during his time as a Florida representative, Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions using payment apps, such as Venmo and PayPal.
"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," the draft says.
The committee spoke with over half a dozen witnesses who attended various events and trips with the congressman between 2017 and 2020.
"Nearly every young woman that the Committee interviewed confirmed that she was paid for sex by, or on behalf of, Representative Gaetz," the report reads.
One witness claimed that while at a party in July 2017 when she was only 17-years-old, she had sex with Gaetz twice, "including at least once in the presence of other party attendees."
"Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex," the report alleges. "At the time, she had just completed her junior year of high school."
More damning allegations included in the report
Gaetz allegedly used a website called SeekingArrangement.com and a small network of friends to find drugs and sex, including his then-girlfriend, who "appeared to act as an intermediary" and "sometimes participated with him in sexual encounters."
Witnesses also claimed to have seen Gaetz use an assortment of illicit drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, and evidence found that he set up a "pseudonymous e-mail account from his House office in the Capitol complex for the purpose of purchasing marijuana."
While all the women interviewed said their encounters with Gaetz were consensual, at least one witness said she "felt that the use of drugs at the parties and events they attended may have 'impair(ed their) ability to really know what was going on or fully consent.'"
In recent weeks, the ethics committee has been deliberating whether to release the findings of their three-year probe.
Gaetz, who has denied all wrongdoing and was President-elect Donald Trump pick for Attorney General, quickly resigned from Congress, putting an abrupt end to the investigation. But the controversy surrounding his appointment became such a "distraction" that Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.
After the committee voted last week to release the report, Gaetz shared a lengthy social media post, denying he had sex with a minor, but admitted he "partied, womanized, drank, and smoked more than I should have earlier in life."
Cover photo: Collage: Adam GRAY / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP