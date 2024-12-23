Matt Gaetz: Draft of ethics report reveals shocking sex and drug allegations

Washington DC - Damning new details of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into former congressman Matt Gaetz have been revealed ahead of the release of the full report.

On Monday, CNN shared details from a review of the final draft of the report, which found that during his time as a Florida representative, Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions using payment apps, such as Venmo and PayPal.

"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," the draft says.

The committee spoke with over half a dozen witnesses who attended various events and trips with the congressman between 2017 and 2020.

"Nearly every young woman that the Committee interviewed confirmed that she was paid for sex by, or on behalf of, Representative Gaetz," the report reads.

One witness claimed that while at a party in July 2017 when she was only 17-years-old, she had sex with Gaetz twice, "including at least once in the presence of other party attendees."

"Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex," the report alleges. "At the time, she had just completed her junior year of high school."