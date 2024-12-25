Paris Hilton melts hearts on Christmas with a sweltering Instagram post!

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton turned up the temperature this Christmas by gifting fans a steamy holiday post on Instagram!

Paris Hilton gave fans the gift of herself with a spicy Instagram post on Christmas Day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/parishilton

The star posed as the perfect Christmas present, wearing nothing but a giant red bow and matching gloves in a short Instagram clip that sent hearts racing.

To Ariana Grande's hit Santa Tell Me, Paris sways seductively in front of a Christmas tree littered with wrapped boxes.

The 43-year-old's caption is fitting: "My presence is a present."

There was also a more family-friendly post, showing Paris together with her growing family, all wearing adorable matching elf costumes. She and hubby Carter Reum last year announced the arrival of a baby boy and girl, Phoenix and London, who were both born via surrogate.

"Phoenix, London, Carter & I are ready to slay the holidays! Wishing you all a season that’s hot, happy, and full of love!" the happy mom wrote.