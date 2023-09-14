California is one step closer to ending the slavery loophole

Sacramento, California - California is one step closer to banning slavery as a form of criminal punishment!

Justice advocates celebrate after the End Slavery in California Act passed out of the state Assembly with overwhelming support. © Screenshot/Twitter/@cjecofficial

The End Slavery in California Act (ACA 8) passed out of the state Assembly on a 68-4 vote on Wednesday and is now headed to the Senate.

The legislation, introduced in February by Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson, calls to update the portion of California's constitution relating to slavery.

Currently, Article 1, Section 6 of the constitution reads: "Slavery is prohibited. Involuntary servitude is prohibited except to punish crime."

ACA 8 seeks to amend the text to state: "Slavery is prohibited in any form," with slavery understood to include "forced labor compelled by the use or threat of physical or legal coercion."

Supporters of the change say the step is necessary to do away with slavery in the Golden State once and for all.