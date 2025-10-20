California patrol vehicle hit by shrapnel in US military live fire show

Camp Pendleton, California - Metal shrapnel from an artillery shell that detonated "prematurely" during a US military demonstration for the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary hit a law enforcement vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Protesters hold signs at the main entrance of the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton as US Marine helicopters fly overhead on October 18, 2025. © APU GOMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

No injuries were reported at Saturday's event at California's Camp Pendleton, which Vice President JD Vance attended.

An artillery round "detonated overhead prematurely," damaging a highway patrol vehicle on a nearby freeway, the agency said in a statement.

"This was an unusual and concerning situation," said the patrol's division chief Tony Coronado.

He added that it is "highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway."

California Governor Gavin Newsom had been critical of the live fire display in the days leading up to the event which closed off a 17-mile stretch of the Interstate 5 that links Los Angeles and San Diego.

Newsom, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, said on X that "this could have killed someone."

The Marine Corps – which had previously insisted there was no safety risk – had reportedly also launched an investigation into the incident, which took place the same day that anti-Trump No Kings protests swept the US.