Military's live firing shuts down California highway amid "No Kings" protests

Los Angeles, California - A major freeway was set to close Saturday during a military live fire exercise that California officials said could endanger drivers.

California officials are sounding the alarm after a live military fire exercise forced a stretch of the I-5 interstate to shut down. © PATRICK FALLON / AFP

The show of force comes as huge rallies took to the streets from coast to coast to protest against President Donald Trump.

A 17-mile coastal stretch of the I-5 interstate between Los Angeles and San Diego will be affected while the Marine Corps fires live rounds over the route to mark its 250th anniversary in an event being attended by Vice President JD Vance.

"The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn't just wrong – it's dangerous."

On Saturday, AFP journalists traveling towards the interstate, which runs from the Canadian border to the Mexican frontier, saw signs that blared "Live weapons over freeway."

In a statement, the Marine Corps insisted there would be no risk to the public from the ordnance, which it said would showcase "the strength and unity of the Navy-Marine Corps team... ensuring we remain ready to defend the Homeland and our Nation’s interests abroad.”

"Artillery pieces have historically been fired during routine training from land-based artillery firing points west of the I-5 into impact areas east of the interstate within existing safety protocols and without the need to close the route," the statement said.

"This is an established and safe practice."