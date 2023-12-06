High-speed rail in US west gets multi-billion-dollar boost

Los Angeles, California - Proposed high-speed rail lines in the western United States moved a step closer to reality Tuesday with the announcement of $6 billion in government grants.

A high-speed train linking Las Vegas with Los Angeles is set to be built by Florida-based Brightline West. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The cash will come from President Joe Biden's signature infrastructure bill aimed at revamping the country's creaking railways, roads, and bridges, and is part of a plan to double the number of people taking the train by 2040.



Half of the cash will go towards the construction of a high-speed line spanning 218 miles between Las Vegas and downtown Los Angeles, slashing the current five-hour car journey time to two-hours and 40 minutes.

The rest will be used to support a long-touted line linking Los Angeles with San Francisco.

While high-speed rail is the norm in much of Europe and Asia, particularly in China and Japan, the United States has long lagged behind.

But there has been a renewed emphasis on projects like this as the United States hurries to overhaul its polluting transport sector and make it more environmentally friendly and give them an alternative to gas-guzzling cars.

"California is delivering on the first 220-(mile per hour), electric high-speed rail project in the nation," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"This show of support from the Biden-(Kamala) Harris Administration is a vote of confidence in today’s vision and comes at a critical turning point, providing the project new momentum."