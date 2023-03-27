Florence mayor invites Florida teacher fired for showing Michelangelo's David

Tallahassee, Florida - The teacher in Florida who was forced to resign after displaying an image of Michelangelo's David statue is to be invited to visit Florence, the Italian city home to the famous original.

Michelangelo's famous marble statue of David is pictured at the Florence's Accademia Gallery. © Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Mayor Dario Nardella tweeted that he planned to invite the teacher, named in the media as Hope Carrasquilla, principal at a school in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, to pay tribute to her in the name of Florence.

"Confusing art with pornography is simply ridiculous," Nardella tweeted.

Carrasquilla left her post at the school after a parent complained that showing an image of the naked David was "pornographic."

The school board gave her the choice of resigning or being fired.

Carrasquilla told the Huffington Post that there had been "a series of miscommunications" concerning a letter that should have gone out to parents warning them that pupils would be shown Renaissance art.