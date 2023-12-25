Surfing Santas descend on Florida beach for a heartwarming cause

Cocoa Beach, Florida - Santas of all stripes descended on Florida 's Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve – not to deliver presents, but to ride some waves and raise funds for a good cause.

Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus showed up at Florida's Cocoa Beach to ride waves and raise money for charity. © Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

Beginning early Sunday, the beach filled up with thousands of adults and children alike dressed as St Nick, elves or reindeer for the annual Surfing Santas celebration.



Launched in 2009, the event raises funds for Grind for Life, a charity helping cancer patients travel for treatment, as well as the local surf museum.

While dozens of wetsuit-clad surfers headed out into the chilly water – albeit much warmer than the North Pole – others were content to lounge on the beach under cloudy skies, sipping cocktails and taking in the programming, including a costume contest and Hawaiian dance show.

Under a tent, volunteers were selling T-shirts and raffle tickets to raise funds.

Surfing Santas was born in 2009 from the mind of Cocoa Beach resident George Trosset after he saw a TV advertisement in which several people dressed as Santa take surfboards out of a car and jump in the ocean.

Inspired by the ad, he went to a thrift store, bought an old red coat, tailored it to look like Santa's, and went surfing. With him were his son, dressed as an elf, and his three-year-old grandson, who watched from the shore.

A local photographer captured that moment and published the image in the press.

"The second year, we had 19 Santas. The third year, we had 80... and now look at this. There's thousands of people," Trosset, now 70, told AFP. "It's so exciting to see what this goofy little thing has turned into."