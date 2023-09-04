Neo-Nazis march in Orlando and protest in front of Disney World

Orlando, Florida - Neo-Nazis took to the streets in the greater Orlando area in Florida on Saturday, with one group rallying outside the entrance to Disney World to spread antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ hate, according to officials.

Neo-Nazi groups gathered on the streets of the greater Orlando area in Florida, brandishing swastikas and making Hitler salutes. © Twitter/Oren Segal

About 15 people wearing Nazi insignia and waving flags gathered outside the Disney Springs shopping center for about two hours, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.



Officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:40 AM EDT Saturday but no arrests had been made by the time the group dispersed, NBC News reported.

The Anti-Defamation League said the group comprised members from extremist white nationalist organizations including the Order of the Black Sun, Aryan Freedom Network, and the National Socialist Movement

Later on Saturday, a group of over 50 neo-Nazis demonstrated across the greater Orlando area, waving flags with swastikas, shouting hateful messages and saluting Adolf Hitler.

The members reportedly chanted rallying cries including "White power" and "Jews will not replace us."