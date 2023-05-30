Florida feral cat goes on terror streak and sends locals to hospital

Luraville, Florida - When it comes to feral cats , humans and other animals can be hurt relatively fast.

A feral cat in Florida attacked at least two residents, leading them to be hospitalized. (Symbolic photo) © Unsplash/@42north

At least two residents in a small Florida town found themselves in the hospital after being attacked by a seemingly ferocious and feral feline.

According to a Facebook post from the Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office, at least two residents of Luraville were attacked by a "feral cat" in separate incidents last week.

per the statement, "Both residents received injuries serious enough that they had to seek medical treatment at local hospitals."

Despite the attack happening roughly one week ago, law enforcement officers and the Suwannee County Animal Control have yet to capture the cat, though traps have been set in the area.

The Suwannee County Health Department has not yet released a local rabies alert, as the cat has not been captured to determine whether it has rabies or not.

Yet, per the statement, "The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division would like to warn anyone living in the area to be mindful of the feral cat or any other animals in the area that present signs of rabies."