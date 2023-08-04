Has Florida "effectively banned" AP Psychology course over sex and gender content?

Tallahassee, Florida - The Florida Department of Education (DOE) has "effectively banned" an Advanced Placement Psychology course due to its content on sex and gender, according to the College Board.

The College Board claimed the state of Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, has "effectively banned" the AP Psychology course because it challenges students to ask questions about sex and gender. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In a statement released on Thursday, the College Board claimed the Florida DOE has "effectively banned" the course because it "asks students to 'describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development.'"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been adamantly waging a war on "wokeness" by passing laws that restrict teachings of subjects he views as leftist ideologies, including how Black history is taught and LGBTQ issues.

The Board said the state’s DOE reportedly told Florida districts they can teach the course "only if it excludes any mention of these essential topics." But the Board argued it "cannot modify" the class "in response to regulations that would censor college-level standards for credit, placement, and career readiness."

"Any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements," the Board continued. "Therefore, we advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course."

The organization added that more than 28,000 students took the course last year, as it was one of their most popular classes in the state.

In a statement to CNN, the DOE claimed it did not ban the course, alleging that the College Board is "attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course."