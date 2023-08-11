Florida reverses course on controversial AP Psychology ban

Tallahassee, Florida - The Florida Department of Education (DOE) has decided to reverse a ban placed on an Advanced Placement Psychology course after receiving heavy backlash.

According to The Hill, DOE Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter on Wednesday to school district superintendents clarifying that the course can be taught in schools after "reviewing the AP Psychology framework at length."

"It is the Department of Education's stance that the learning target, 6.P 'Describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development,' within Topic 6.7, can be taught consistent with Florida law," Diaz wrote.

Last week, the College Board released a statement claiming the DOE "effectively banned" the course because of its content on sex and gender which violates recent legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that restricts teaching of subjects he deems "woke" or sensitive, such as Black History and LGBTQ+ issues.

The news was met with immense backlash, as the course is one of the most popular in the state.

The DOE then responded and denied the ban, adding that the course "can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate."