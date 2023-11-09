Texas chemical plant explosion creates massive fire and sparks fears of toxic air pollution

Shepherd, Texas - A massive fire caused by a chemical plant explosion in Texas on Wednesday sent enormous plumes of smoke into the air and triggered evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for residents.

Huge plumes of black smoke rise from the site of an explosion at a petrochemical processing plant in Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshots/X/sparklingdonut

The explosion took place at the Sound Resource Solutions petrochemical processing plant in San Jacinto County, about an hour outside of Houston.

Authorities issued shelter-in-place orders for people within a one-mile radius of the fire, which were lifted in the afternoon. A nearby private school had to be evacuated, and US Highway 59 was partially closed Wednesday afternoon.

One employee was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor burns. He is said to be in stable condition.

Officials believe the explosion happened when an employee tried to use a forklift to lift a container leaking chemicals. An investigation is still ongoing.

Sound Resource Solutions creates solvents used to make paint and glue remover. The chemicals involved are toxic and can cause eye and skin irritation.