Texas families sue to stop school districts from displaying Ten Commandments in classrooms

San Antonio, Texas - A group of 15 families of various religious and non-religious backgrounds is suing to block Texas school districts from displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

A stone display of the Ten Commandments sits on the northwest corner of the Texas Capitol grounds in Austin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The suit – filed in the Western District of Texas – comes after a federal judge in August issued a preliminary injunction blocking a state law that would have required public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

Even though the law was found "plainly unconstitutional" under the First Amendment, the complaint says some Texas school districts have already put up the Protestant Christian displays, or plan to do so.

The school districts named in the lawsuit include:

Comal ISD



Georgetown ISD



Conroe ISD



Flour Bluff ISD



Fort Worth ISD



Arlington ISD



McKinney ISD



Frisco ISD



Northwest ISD



Azle ISD



Rockwall ISD



Lovejoy ISD



Mansfield ISD



McAllen ISD



"As a devout Christian and a Lutheran pastor, the spiritual formation of my children is a privilege I take more seriously than anything else in my life," plaintiff Rev. Kristin Klade said in a press release.

"The mandated Ten 10 Commandments displayed in my children's public school impedes my ability to 'train up my child in the way he should go' (Proverbs 22:6). I address questions about God and faith with great care, and I emphatically reject the notion that the state would do this for me."

Fellow plaintiff Lenee Bien-Willner said, "Forcing religion, any religion, on others violates my Jewish faith. It troubles me greatly to have Christian displays imposed on my children."