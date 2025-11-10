Greg Abbott announces bid for fourth term as Texas governor

Houston, Texas - Republican Greg Abbott on Sunday announced that he is running in 2026 for a fourth term as governor of Texas .

"Tonight, we have a message for Democrats and their socialist backers: This is Texas," Abbott said during an event in Houston.

"We will defend our culture. We will safeguard our Texas values from the radicals who are trying to shove Texas to the far progressive left."

Abbott is already the longest-serving incumbent governor in the US. The 67-year-old is running for his fourth four-year term in a state without term limits.

During his remarks in Houston, Abbott announced his intent to secure lower property taxes for Texans and to put to a vote a constitutional amendment on abolishing school district property taxes.

"We are turn the tables on local taxing authorities and put the power with the people," he said.

The governor also touted his prior efforts to ban "DEI" in education, referring to Black, brown, and LGBTQ+ history and representation, and to bar transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

Abbott also bragged that Texas is the "only state in American history to build our own border wall."

He claimed that "everything Texas is doing is just common sense," warning supporters that "it can all be destroyed in one bad election."