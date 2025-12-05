Supreme Court allows Texas to use redrawn voting map challenged as racial gerrymander

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Texas to use redrawn congressional districts for the 2026 midterm elections, boosting the hopes of President Donald Trump's Republicans to retain control of the House of Representatives.

A voter looks at a map to understand the new redistricting lines approved by Republican lawmakers for the 2026 midterm elections, at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas, on August 27, 2025. © Moisés ÁVILA / AFP

The decision by the conservative-dominated court stayed a lower ruling which had said the redrawn maps – pushed for by Trump – had incorrectly used race to set district lines.

The new maps carve out five new House districts in Texas that are likely to vote Republican, making it significantly harder for Democrats to win control of Congress and throw a wrench into Trump's often unchecked power.

"Texas needs certainty on which map will govern the 2026 midterm elections, so I will not delay the Court's order," Justice Samuel J. Alito, one of six conservatives on the court, wrote in his concurring opinion.

The three liberal justices on the Supreme Court all dissented with the order, which was unsigned.

"The District Court conducted a nine-day hearing... And after considering all the evidence, it held that the answer was clear. Texas largely divided its citizens along racial lines to create its new pro-Republican House map," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent.