Texas hotel explosion leaves 21 people injured

Fort Worth, Texas - Twenty-one people were injured after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion on Monday afternoon at the Sandman Signature Hotel building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas , US officials said.

First responders work at the scene of an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on January 8, 2024. © Jordan Bass via REUTERS

One person was in critical condition, four were in serious condition, and the remaining people suffered minor injuries, according to MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky. No fatalities were reported.



A person who was unaccounted for earlier in the afternoon was later found, Fort Worth fire spokesperson Craig Trojacek said at a news conference. According to Trojacek, several people had to be extracted from the hotel’s basement, which also features a restaurant, Musume.

The explosion occurred during ongoing construction inside the Asian fusion eatery, Trojacek said. The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, but officials believe it may have stemmed from a gas leak.

Witnesses, even those blocks away from the building, described a rumble so loud and sudden they thought it was an earthquake. The putrid smell of gas, akin to rotten eggs, lingered in the air long after dozens of patrol cars and firetrucks arrived.

Pieces and panels of wood, glass, and drywall were strewn across a two-block radius, and a section of a wall ripped from the building was propped up on a tree near the sidewalk, some of its windows still intact. In other places, window frames dangled from outside walls.