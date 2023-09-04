Which US city is best equipped to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Houston, Texas - Have you ever wondered where in the US it would be best to be in the event of a zombie apocalypse? A new ranking has the answer!
It turns out Houston, Texas, is the top city if you want to make it out alive during a zombie invasion.
According to a new ranking by lawn care service Lawn Love, the Texas metropolis is particularly well-equipped to deal with hordes of the undead due to its high volume of gun, ammunition, and hunting gear stores, as well as its access to escape routes by land, air, and sea.
In fact, the Lone Star State in general is a great place to be if the dead start walking, with San Antonio coming in at number 3 and Austin at number 6 for survival chances due to high numbers of shooting ranges and supply stores.
Alamo City also has the advantage of having a robust US military presence.
What other cities are well-equipped for a zombie apocalypse?
New York City also comes up high on the rankings. Although its dense population leaves it especially vulnerable to zombie attacks, the Big Apple has great coastal mobility and the highest number of convenience, hardware, and department stores to stock up on much-needed supplies.
Los Angeles, California, ranking number 5, also isn't a bad place to be with the greatest amount of grocery stores, as well as high numbers of convenience and hardware stores, firearm training facilities, and helipads.
If you don't want to fight and prefer just to hide away until the zombies disappear, your best bet is to head to St. Paul or Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the Twin Cities boast the greatest number of hideouts, including basements and enclosed skyway systems.
Warning! If you happen to live in Detroit, Michigan, or Jackson, Mississippi, you might want to reconsider. It turns out these two cities are some of the lowest ranked for zombie apocalypse survival.
Cover photo: 123RF/sergeybitos