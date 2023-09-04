Which US city is best equipped to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Houston, Texas - Have you ever wondered where in the US it would be best to be in the event of a zombie apocalypse? A new ranking has the answer!

Houston, Texas, has come up in the top spot on a new ranking of best US cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse. © SCOTT HALLERAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It turns out Houston, Texas, is the top city if you want to make it out alive during a zombie invasion.

According to a new ranking by lawn care service Lawn Love, the Texas metropolis is particularly well-equipped to deal with hordes of the undead due to its high volume of gun, ammunition, and hunting gear stores, as well as its access to escape routes by land, air, and sea.

In fact, the Lone Star State in general is a great place to be if the dead start walking, with San Antonio coming in at number 3 and Austin at number 6 for survival chances due to high numbers of shooting ranges and supply stores.

Alamo City also has the advantage of having a robust US military presence.