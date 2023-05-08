Woman stranded in Australian Outback survives on lollipops and wine!

Victoria, Australia - An Australian woman was stranded in the Outback for five days before she was rescued. She survived on lollipops and a bottle of wine!

A woman stranded in the Australian Outback survived five days on a bottle of wine and lollipops. © Screenshots/Twitter/@VictoriaPolice

A few snacks, lollipops, and a bottle of wine were the only foodstuffs 48-year-old Lillian had when her car got stuck in the mud after she accidentally took a wrong turn in the Australian wilderness.

She was lost in the brushland near Bright, a town in northeast Victoria, Australia, for five whole days.

Per the Victoria Police's press release, Lillian's family sounded the alarm when she missed her daily travel check-in. Emergency services launched extensive searches, but they were unsuccessful.

Lillian went missing on April 30. Luckily, the Air Wing's helicopter spotted her car on May 5 at the end of a dirt road during a sweep.

The police rushed to her location and found the very relieved woman with her vehicle.