Blinken asserts opposition win in Venezuela: "Overwhelming evidence"

Washington DC - Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Thursday there was "overwhelming evidence" that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won Venezuela 's contested presidential election.

© Collage: RAUL ARBOLEDA & Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in a statement.



President Nicolas Maduro was announced the victor in last Sunday's election – a result that defied pre-election polls, setting off deadly protests and global criticism.

On Thursday, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico joined the US and the European Union in calling for Caracas to release detailed voting data.

"The announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) were deeply flawed, yielding an announced outcome that does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said.

"The CNE's failure to provide the precinct-level official results, as well as irregularities throughout the process, have stripped the CNE's announced outcome of any credibility."

Blinken said detailed tally sheets published by the opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, showed Gonzalez Urrutia won "by an insurmountable margin."

Machado said in an opinion piece published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal that she was in hiding and "fearing for my life" after Maduro threatened to arrest her and Gonzalez Urrutia.