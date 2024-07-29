Maduro claims narrow win in Venezuelan election as opposition refuses to accept results

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela 's President Nicolás Maduro won reelection with 51.2% of votes cast Sunday, the electoral council announced, but opposition

Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE electoral body, in its majority loyal to the government, told reporters 44.2% of votes had gone to opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia who had been leading in polls.



The 61-year-old Maduro won a third six-year term at the helm of a country where GDP dropped by 80% in a decade, pushing more than seven million of its 30 million citizens to emigrate.

In office since 2013, he is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.

Independent polls had suggested Sunday's vote could bring an end to 25 years of Chavismo, the socialist movement founded by Maduro's socialist predecessor and mentor, the late Hugo Chavez.