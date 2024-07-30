Biden joins Brazilian president in call for release of full Venezuelan election results

Washington DC - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US counterpart Joe Biden called on Tuesday for full results of the Venezuelan election to be published, with the Brazilian leader terming a dispute over results "normal."

"Lula reiterated that the publication of the electoral records of last Sunday's elections is fundamental. Biden agreed with the importance of disclosing the records," the Brazilian presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke in a call.



In a statement, the White House confirmed the conversation and "the need for immediate release of full, transparent, and detailed voting data at the polling station level by the Venezuelan electoral authorities."

Speaking to a TV Globo affiliate in an interview released Tuesday, Lula appeared to downplay the dispute over the election result, which has seen thousands take to the streets and at least 11 people killed.

"It is normal that there is a dispute," Lula said in the interview, adding it could be "resolved" by releasing polling-station-level voting data, known in Spanish as "actas."

"If the actas raise doubts... the opposition enters an appeal," he said, adding that the courts' decision would ultimately be something "we have to abide by."

"I am convinced that it is a normal, calm process," he said. "There is nothing serious, there is nothing to be afraid of."

Venezuela's pro-government National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded victory in Sunday's elections to Nicolas Maduro, giving him a third six-year term, in a result that the opposition has denounced as "fraud."

On Tuesday, thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets for a peaceful show of support for the opposition, a day after 11 people died and dozens were wounded in protests against Maduro.