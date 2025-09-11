Bolsonaro receives lengthy prison sentence as US vows to "respond accordingly"

Brasília, Brazil - Brazil 's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for coup plotting at the end of a landmark trial that divided the nation and drew US fury.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. © REUTERS

The sentence could see the 70-year-old far-right leader spend the rest of his days in jail.

Judges voted 4-1 to convict Bolsonaro of plotting to overthrow Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following his October 2022 election defeat by the left-winger.

Prosecutors said the plan failed only due to a lack of support from military top brass.

Bolsonaro can appeal the verdict to a full chamber of the Supreme Court.

Washington was quick to respond to the conviction of the man dubbed "the Trump of the tropics" on his election in 2019.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US "will respond accordingly" to what he called a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Brazil's foreign ministry hit back, saying it would not be intimidated by Rubio's "threats."

Trump, who levied steep tariffs on Brazil as punishment over Bolsonaro's prosecution, labeled the verdict "very surprising."

He praised Bolsonaro as a "good president" and "good man" and said his legal woes were "very much like they tried to do with me."