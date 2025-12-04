Canada joins European Defense Program as Carney makes major shift away from US

Ottawa, Canada - Prime Minister Mark Carney has further distanced Canada from the US by joining the European Union's Defense Program, granting Ottawa access to $170 billion in loans for military equipment.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has further distanced Canada from the US by joining the European Defense Program. © AFP/Dave Chan

The European Union and Canada on Monday announced that Ottawa will join the $174 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) rearmament program, giving it access to loans that will help it procure military equipment.

"In these geopolitically turbulent times, [SAFE] is a means to increase cooperation, meet defense targets and spend better, as we address short-term urgency and long-term needs," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Carney said in a joint statement.

Carney and von der Leyen called the agreement "the next step in our deepening cooperation and symbolic of the shared priorities of the European Union and Canada."

"Together, we will create resilient defense supply chains between our industries at a crucial time for global security," they said.

The SAFE program provides loans to participating countries at favorable rates to help them quickly bolster their procurement of weapons and other military equipment. Those taking part have to contribute financially to the scheme.

EU countries are using the scheme to bolster their defense industry so that they're better equipped to counter what they fear is a mounting military threat from Russia.

In a statement put out by the Prime Minister's office, Carney said Canada and Europe "are elevating our defense partnerships to rapidly procure new equipment and technology, accelerate NATO targets, and catalyze tremendous opportunities for our defense manufacturers."

"Canada's participation in SAFE will fill key capability gaps, expand markets for Canadian suppliers, and attract European defense investment into Canada," he added.