Trump suddenly declares all Canada trade talks "terminated"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was immediately ending all trade talks with Canada , accusing it of misquoting former President Ronald Reagan in an advertising campaign against tariffs.

US President Donald Trump (r.) has immediately ended all trade talks to Canada, in a blow to Prime Minister Mark Carney. © Dave Chan / AFP

"Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs."

The latest extraordinary twist in relations between the neighboring countries comes just over two weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Trump in the White House to seek a relaxation of stiff US tariffs.

The Ronald Reagan Foundation said on X that the government of the Canadian province of Ontario had used "selectively audio and video" from a radio address to the nation to the nation on trade by Reagan in April 1987.

It said the ad "misrepresents" what the Republican former actor had said in his address, adding that it was "reviewing its legal options in this matter."

Trump said the ad was designed to "interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court," which is due to rule on his sweeping global tariffs.