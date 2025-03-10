Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, vows to fight back hard in trade war with Trump

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as the country's next prime minister Sunday, as the former central banker warned of "dark days" brought on by the US under President Donald Trump.

Former central banker Mark Carney has been elected by Canada's Liberal Party to be the country's next prime minister. © REUTERS

Carney lost no time taking a defiant stance against a US president he accused of "attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses."

"We cannot let him succeed," added the 59-year-old, who will take over from outgoing Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the coming days.

Carney may not have the job for long.

Canada must hold elections by October but could well see a snap poll within weeks. Current polls put the opposition Conservatives as slight favorites.

In his victory speech to a boisterous crowd of party supporters in Ottawa, Carney warned the United States under Trump was seeking to seize control of Canada.

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country," he said. "These are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust."