Trump doubles steel and aluminum tariffs as OECD ministers scramble

Washington DC - The US doubled steel and aluminum tariffs Wednesday, casting a pall on a gathering of OECD ministers as President Donald Trump 's intensifying trade war weighs on the world economy.

President Donald Trump has raised steel and aluminum tariffs, sparking alarm from world leaders. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump's sweeping tariffs – including levies on imported steel and autos – have strained US ties with trading partners and sparked a flurry of negotiations to avoid the duties.

Pressure is mounting as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a 38-nation grouping of countries, cut its global growth forecast on the back of Trump's levies.

Trade, consumption, and investment have been affected by the tariffs, OECD chief economist Alvaro Pereira earlier told AFP, warning that the US economy will see the biggest repercussions.

While some of Trump's most sweeping levies face legal challenges, they have been allowed to remain in place for now as an appeals process is ongoing.

Against this tense backdrop, the Paris-based grouping is holding a ministerial meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic are set to hold talks on the sidelines of the gathering, with the bloc seeking to stave off higher levies from July 9 absent a compromise.