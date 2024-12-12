Canadian province threatens to cut energy exports to US over Trump tariffs
Toronto, Canada - Canada's largest province would be prepared to cut off energy exports to the US if President-elect Donald Trump imposes his promised tariffs on Canadian goods, Ontario's premier said Wednesday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the threat after a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who shared details of the federal government's plan to counter Trump's potential tariffs.
Trump, who takes office in January, has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing both of allowing the US to be flooded with illicit drugs, namely fentanyl. He has also blamed them for the arrivals of migrants without documentation.
"We will go to the full extent, depending how far this goes, we will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michigan, going down to New York State and over to Wisconsin," Ford told reporters.
"I don't want this to happen, but my number one job is to protect Ontario, Ontarians, and Canadians as a whole," he added after the meeting that included Trudeau and Canada's provincial and territorial leaders.
Canada prepares "robust response" to potential Trump tariffs
Ford's office told AFP on Wednesday that last year Ontario exported 12 tera-watt hours of electricity to Minnesota, New York, and Michigan – enough power for about 1.5 million homes.
Trudeau's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the federal government supports Ford's proposed action.
But briefing reporters in Ottawa after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said "a number of premiers spoke out strongly in favor of a robust Canadian response to unjustified tariffs."
"This is a serious moment for Canada, and we are resolute and determined to meet that moment," she said.
Trudeau said this week that Trump's proposed tariffs would be "devastating" for his country. He flew to Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, late last month to discuss the issue.
Canadian media have reported that Trudeau's government is preparing a CAN-$1 billion ($707 million) border security plan which Ottawa intends to share with Trump's team in the coming weeks.
Cover photo: Collage: Katherine KY Cheng / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALLISON ROBBERT / POOL / AFP