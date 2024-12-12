Canadian province threatens to cut energy exports to US over Trump tariffs

Toronto, Canada - Canada 's largest province would be prepared to cut off energy exports to the US if President-elect Donald Trump imposes his promised tariffs on Canadian goods, Ontario's premier said Wednesday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has threatened to cut off energy for several US states if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his Canadian tariff threats. © Katherine KY Cheng / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the threat after a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who shared details of the federal government's plan to counter Trump's potential tariffs.

Trump, who takes office in January, has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing both of allowing the US to be flooded with illicit drugs, namely fentanyl. He has also blamed them for the arrivals of migrants without documentation.

"We will go to the full extent, depending how far this goes, we will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michigan, going down to New York State and over to Wisconsin," Ford told reporters.

"I don't want this to happen, but my number one job is to protect Ontario, Ontarians, and Canadians as a whole," he added after the meeting that included Trudeau and Canada's provincial and territorial leaders.