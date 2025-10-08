Trump praises Carney and drops reference to "merger of Canada and US" at White House meeting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would be "very happy" after their trade talks at the White House Tuesday, but offered no immediate concessions on lifting steep US tariffs.

President Donald Trump (l.) praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling him a "world-class leader" and a "nice man." © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Striking a friendly tone in an Oval Office press conference, Trump praised Carney as a "world-class leader," and said that the former Bank of England and Bank of Canada Governor was a "nice man" who can also be "very nasty."

Carney faced pressure at home to get a deal with Trump during his second White House visit since winning the 2025 election, but ended up leaving without any promises of a US tariff reprieve.

The Republican told reporters there was "natural conflict" between the two economies, but that they had "come a long way over the last few months."

Carney said that he was confident that Canada would "get the right deal" from the US, his country's main economic partner and closest neighbor.

Throughout the meeting, the two leaders struck a light-hearted tone, and Carney even laughed as Trump said "the merger of Canada and the United States" was the most important issue to discuss. Constant US references to annexing Canada as a 51st state have caused massive political tensions over the past months.

Ultimately, the Canadian prime minister moved to spin the visit as a win for his country and a major step towards scoring a deal to end the tariff war.