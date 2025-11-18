Canada passes contentious budget bill, saving PM Carney from election chaos

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's Parliament narrowly passed its budget bill on Monday, securing a confidence vote that saved Prime Minister Mark Carney from a possible snap election.

Carney's minority Liberal government faced collapse over the cliffhanger budget vote, and a possible snap election at Christmas, but a small group of opposition lawmakers allowed the fiscal plan to pass.

Parliament passed the bill with 170 votes for and 168 votes against – a narrow win for Carney's agenda that includes a range of new investments as well as several contentious austerity cuts.

"Tonight, the House of Commons has voted to pass Budget 2025," Carney said on X.

"It's time to work together to deliver on this plan – to protect our communities, empower Canadians with new opportunities, and build Canada strong."

Carney has described the budget as a "generational" opportunity to invest in Canada's economic future, bolstering self-reliance and reducing Ottawa's dependence on trade with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Carney was elected to a full term in April, but his Liberal Party fell short of a majority, making it necessary for Carney to secure two votes from opposition lawmakers to secure his budget.

Opposition Green Party lawmaker Elizabeth May voted with the government, and two conservative opposition MPs abstained, paving the way for Carney's budget to pass.

The budget is a significant win for Carney, who has faced a turbulent first year in office mired by Trump, who has repeatedly made things difficult for the Canadian economy.