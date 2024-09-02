Beijing lashes out after Chinese vessel caught on camera ramming Filipino ship

Manila, Philippines - Beijing has criticized Manila after the Philippines released footage showing a Chinese coast guard ship ramming directly into the stern of a Filipino vessel.

The Philippines has accused China of "barbaric actions" in the South China Sea. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@jaytaryela & AFP/Earvin Perias

In an escalation of tensions already simmering in the South China Sea, a skirmish has played out directly between the Chinese and Filipino coast guards over disputed shoals in the region.

The Philippines released footage on X, formerly Twitter, seemingly showing the Chinese coast guard deliberately ramming a Filipino coast guard ship in the Escoda Shoal.

Footage reveals a large boat careening towards and then slamming into what seems to be the stern of a large ship. It was released by Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the Philippines' coastguard.

"The People’s Republic of China is not concerned for the safety of its ships, aircraft, and personnel in Escoda Shoal," said Tarriela of the incident.

According to Tarriela, Beijing is "focusing instead on whether its illegal, inhumane, and barbaric actions in the South China Sea can gain the 'support' of its domestic audience, whom they mislead with fake news and misinformation."

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, joined a chorus of international leaders in decrying China's actions.

"The United States stands with its ally, the Philippines, and condemns the dangerous and escalatory actions," his official statement reads.

"The United States reiterates its call for the PRC to comport its claims and actions with international law and to desist from dangerous and destabilizing conduct," he continued.

"The PRC’s unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations."