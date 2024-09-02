Beijing lashes out after Chinese vessel caught on camera ramming Filipino ship
Manila, Philippines - Beijing has criticized Manila after the Philippines released footage showing a Chinese coast guard ship ramming directly into the stern of a Filipino vessel.
In an escalation of tensions already simmering in the South China Sea, a skirmish has played out directly between the Chinese and Filipino coast guards over disputed shoals in the region.
The Philippines released footage on X, formerly Twitter, seemingly showing the Chinese coast guard deliberately ramming a Filipino coast guard ship in the Escoda Shoal.
Footage reveals a large boat careening towards and then slamming into what seems to be the stern of a large ship. It was released by Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the Philippines' coastguard.
"The People’s Republic of China is not concerned for the safety of its ships, aircraft, and personnel in Escoda Shoal," said Tarriela of the incident.
According to Tarriela, Beijing is "focusing instead on whether its illegal, inhumane, and barbaric actions in the South China Sea can gain the 'support' of its domestic audience, whom they mislead with fake news and misinformation."
Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, joined a chorus of international leaders in decrying China's actions.
"The United States stands with its ally, the Philippines, and condemns the dangerous and escalatory actions," his official statement reads.
"The United States reiterates its call for the PRC to comport its claims and actions with international law and to desist from dangerous and destabilizing conduct," he continued.
"The PRC’s unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations."
China justifies coast guard collision as defense of its maritime rights
In response to questions from the AFP, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday said that the Filipino ship had been "illegally anchoring" on the shoal "for weeks now."
Beijing accused the Philippines of also ramming into Chinese vessels and said that they had "acted unprofessionally and dangerously by deliberately ramming a China Coast Guard vessel which was there to safeguard China's sovereignty and lawful rights."
Mao claimed that Manila was infringing upon China's sovereignty and violating international law.
The actions by China's coast guard were, therefore, "fully justified, lawful, and beyond reproach," according to the spokesperson.
"China asks the Philippines to immediately withdraw the vessel illegally anchored in the lagoon, and stop infringement activities and provocations at once," she added.
"China will continue to take resolute measures in accordance with law to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold the sanctity and effectiveness of the DOC."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@jaytaryela & AFP/Earvin Perias