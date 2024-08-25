China and Philippines exchange violent blows over disputed shoal

Manila, Philippines - In a series of escalations in the South China Sea, China and the Philippines have exchanged a number of separate blows against each other while squabbling for control of a disputed shoal.

Filipino vessels have come into conflict with the Chinese coast guard in the South China Sea. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@jaytaryela

The Philippines on Saturday accused China of "provocative and dangerous actions," having alleged that the Chinese coast guard fired flairs at patrolling Filipino aircraft.

Manila also said that a Chinese fighter jet had interfered with a surveillance aircraft near the Scarborough Shoal last week, referring to the move as "harassment."

Recent encounters have been documented by Commodore Jay Tristan Tarriela, an active commissioned officer of the Filipino Coast Guard.

In a post on X, Tarriela announced the incident, explaining that Chinese forces "launched flares from their militarized reclaimed island in Zamora Reef, within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island."

Beijing's actions targeted an aircraft tasked with "monitoring and intercepting poachers encroaching upon the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone."

In addition, last week's incident saw a Chinese jet fly within 50 feet of a Filipino aircraft, engaging "in irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers, deploying flares multiple times at a dangerously close distance."

Just in the last few hours, Tarriela released footage of a Chinese coast guard ship ramming into a humanitarian vessel en route to resupply stranded Filipino sailers on a separate disputed shoal.

"These unprofessional, aggressive and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve," he said.