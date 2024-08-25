China and Philippines exchange violent blows over disputed shoal
Manila, Philippines - In a series of escalations in the South China Sea, China and the Philippines have exchanged a number of separate blows against each other while squabbling for control of a disputed shoal.
The Philippines on Saturday accused China of "provocative and dangerous actions," having alleged that the Chinese coast guard fired flairs at patrolling Filipino aircraft.
Manila also said that a Chinese fighter jet had interfered with a surveillance aircraft near the Scarborough Shoal last week, referring to the move as "harassment."
Recent encounters have been documented by Commodore Jay Tristan Tarriela, an active commissioned officer of the Filipino Coast Guard.
In a post on X, Tarriela announced the incident, explaining that Chinese forces "launched flares from their militarized reclaimed island in Zamora Reef, within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island."
Beijing's actions targeted an aircraft tasked with "monitoring and intercepting poachers encroaching upon the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone."
In addition, last week's incident saw a Chinese jet fly within 50 feet of a Filipino aircraft, engaging "in irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers, deploying flares multiple times at a dangerously close distance."
Just in the last few hours, Tarriela released footage of a Chinese coast guard ship ramming into a humanitarian vessel en route to resupply stranded Filipino sailers on a separate disputed shoal.
"These unprofessional, aggressive and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve," he said.
China accuses Philippines of intruding on sovereign territory
On Sunday, the Chinese coast guard accused the Philippines of illegally intruding on waters believed to be the sovereign territory of China.
"A Philippine coast guard ship caused a scrape with a Chinese vessel early Monday morning in waters near Xianbin Jiao," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
According to the Chinese coast guard, a Filipino coast guard ship "ignored repeated warnings from the Chinese side and intentionally sailed dangerously toward a Chinese coast guard vessel on maritime enforcement duty."
As a result, China said the ensuing "scrape" is purely the responsibility of the Philippines, which has in Beijing's view committed repeated provocations and infringed upon China's sovereignty.
State-run news agency Xinhua quoted a spokesperson from the Chinese coast guard as warning against "unprofessional" and "dangerous" actions on the part of the Philippines.
"We sternly warn that the Philippine side must immediately stop the infringement and provocation, or it must bear all the consequences," the spokesperson said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@jaytaryela