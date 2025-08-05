Beijing lifts rain red alert after evacuating over 80,000 people

Beijing, China - Beijing lifted a severe weather alert on Tuesday but warned residents to stay vigilant against natural disasters after authorities evacuated more than 82,000 people over fears of more deadly floods in the Chinese capital.

Workers eat their lunch beside a mud-covered road strewn with debris following deadly flooding in Taishitun village, Miyun district, Beijing on August 5, 2025. © ADEK BERRY / AFP

The municipal weather office had imposed a red rainstorm warning – the highest in a four-tier system – on Monday, forecasting heavy downpours until Tuesday morning.

The office lifted the alert early Tuesday morning, saying in a social media statement the weather system had weakened as it drifted eastwards.

But it continued to warn of isolated downpours across outlying parts of the city, adding that people "must not let up after strong rains have passed" as landslides or other disasters may follow.

Authorities evacuated over 82,000 people at risk from heavy rainfall as of Monday evening, state news agency Xinhua said, citing the city's flood control headquarters.

Officials warned of flooding risks in the northeastern suburb of Miyun – the hardest hit by the recent deluge – as well as southwestern Fangshan, western Mentougou, and northern Huairou.

Last week, floods in Beijing's northern suburbs killed at least 44 people and left nine missing, according to official figures.

Some 31 fatalities occurred at an elderly care center in Miyun, prompting a local official to admit "gaps" in disaster readiness.

"Our knowledge of extreme weather was lacking. This tragic lesson has warned us that putting the people first, putting human life first, is more than a slogan," Yu Weiguo, Miyun's ruling Communist Party boss, said at the time.

Residents of flood-hit areas told AFP journalists that they had been surprised at the speed with which the rushing water had inundated homes and devastated villages.